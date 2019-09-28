Horizon Investments Has Lowered Its American Wtr Wks Co New Co (AWK) Position; Tt International Lowered Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position By $1.71 Million

Horizon Investments Llc decreased American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co (AWK) stake by 51.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc sold 7,189 shares as American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co (AWK)’s stock rose 7.17%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 6,734 shares with $781,000 value, down from 13,923 last quarter. American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co now has $22.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $124.24. About 870,311 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c; 20/03/2018 – Missouri American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants; 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million

Tt International decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 19.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tt International sold 3,738 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Tt International holds 15,146 shares with $6.94M value, down from 18,884 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $50.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $544.28. About 286,195 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aurora Invest Counsel invested 0.57% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 371,717 are held by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, American Natl Registered Inv Advisor has 0.24% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 3,735 shares. Asset Mgmt One Com Limited reported 170,158 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corp accumulated 523,236 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Choate Inv Advisors reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Central State Bank And stated it has 426 shares. The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Wespac Ltd Liability accumulated 7,227 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Caprock Grp Inc holds 6,478 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Co invested in 2,844 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Massachusetts Finance Services Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Next Group holds 3,142 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Company holds 19,673 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Horizon Investments Llc increased Dbx Etf Tr Xtrckr Rusl 1000 stake by 120,816 shares to 990,196 valued at $26.76 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Glaxosmithkline Plc Sponsored (NYSE:GSK) stake by 36,965 shares and now owns 101,248 shares. Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04 million for 24.08 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90 million for 21.03 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity. FETTIG JEFF M bought 500 shares worth $216,035.

Among 12 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $46000 lowest target. $510.58’s average target is -6.19% below currents $544.28 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 21 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, July 24.