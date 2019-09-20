Horizon Investments Has Lifted Holding in Williams Cos Del Com (WMB); As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Apriem Advisors Has Cut by $458,106 Its Holding

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB) by 213.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 22,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 32,494 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $911,000, up from 10,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 4.81M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors sold 242 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04 million, down from 5,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $19.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.64. About 2.26 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP ALSO NEGATIVE FOR B2W: CITI; 02/04/2018 – The Nasdaq composite entered correction territory as Amazon led the way lower for tech; 29/03/2018 – Trump Is Wrong About Amazon’s Taxes And USPS Relationship, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 28/03/2018 – White House not looking to go after Amazon right now: Sec. Sanders; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet is paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Service First Launched Last Month in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, Virginia Beach, Va

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc reported 32,846 shares. Carroll Assoc accumulated 0.01% or 2,308 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Lincoln Natl Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 182,527 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fiera Capital reported 7,425 shares. 1.37M were accumulated by Westwood Holdings Grp. Gotham Asset Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mengis Capital reported 62,408 shares. Greenleaf has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs, a Ohio-based fund reported 16,505 shares. Lifeplan Gp holds 58 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank stated it has 0.12% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Montana-based Da Davidson & Com has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc Com by 9,833 shares to 7,743 shares, valued at $646,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (NYSE:CCI) by 21,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,524 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy Com.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.92 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wright Investors Inc owns 3.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,364 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 2.36% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Beacon Financial Gp holds 0.34% or 1,061 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Com reported 495 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi stated it has 1.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aldebaran invested in 3,455 shares. Maine-based Vigilant Management Ltd Co has invested 3.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westend Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 17,603 shares. Moreover, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakmont Corp reported 59,139 shares. Appleton Prns Ma invested in 9,174 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 1.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 13,364 shares. 243,700 were reported by Stifel Corporation. Bath Savings holds 1.53% or 4,076 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 2.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 257,169 shares.

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33 million and $319.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,920 shares to 58,104 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 16,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).