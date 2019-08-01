Horizon Investments Has Increased Its Holding in Travelers Companies Com (TRV) by $425,111 as Share Price Rose; As Veeva Systems (VEEV) Share Value Rose, Exchange Capital Management Decreased by $1.71 Million Its Stake

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 3,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 22,147 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 19,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $146.7. About 840,158 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%, Which Includes Catastrophe Losses of $1.01 per Diluted Share; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Rev $7.29B; 07/05/2018 – lnsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 13,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 19,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 705,005 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy Com by 7,482 shares to 19,397 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 8,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,247 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds Portfolio E (GMM).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 14,556 shares to 30,792 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.60 million activity. Shares for $1.41M were sold by Wallach Matthew J.

