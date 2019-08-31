Horizon Investments Has Decreased Tiffany Co New Com (TIF) Stake; 3 Analysts Covering Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Among 6 analysts covering Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jack In The Box Inc has $10500 highest and $6900 lowest target. $87.67’s average target is 2.75% above currents $85.32 stock price. Jack In The Box Inc had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded the shares of JACK in report on Friday, August 9 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, August 9. As per Tuesday, May 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, May 20 to “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 2 report. Oppenheimer maintained Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. See Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $69.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform New Target: $75.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Tiffany Co New Com (TIF) stake by 90.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc sold 22,610 shares as Tiffany Co New Com (TIF)’s stock declined 11.67%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 2,381 shares with $251,000 value, down from 24,991 last quarter. Tiffany Co New Com now has $10.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.87. About 1.98 million shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.25 – $4.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Inventories Increasing in Line With Sales Growth; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany S. Kent Joins Bernstein’s Atlanta Office as Financial Advisor; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 10%; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5% on strong holiday quarter; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 NET INVENTORIES INCREASING APPROXIMATELY IN LINE WITH SALES GROWTH; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Declines After Doldrums Persist in Most of the World

Among 9 analysts covering Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Tiffany & Co has $115 highest and $8000 lowest target. $100.33’s average target is 18.22% above currents $84.87 stock price. Tiffany & Co had 16 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform”. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Friday, March 22 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by Citigroup. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 29. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 29. Bank of America maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $9000 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, August 29.

Horizon Investments Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) stake by 11,648 shares to 49,826 valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC) stake by 7,164 shares and now owns 38,621 shares. Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. As of October 02, 2016, it operated and franchised approximately 2,255 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 699 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. It has a 25.48 P/E ratio.

