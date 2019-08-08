Horizon Investments Has Decreased Rollins Com (ROL) Position by $2.10 Million; Veracyte (VCYT) Holder Pier Capital Trimmed Holding

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Rollins Inc Com (ROL) by 91.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 51,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 4,849 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 56,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.05. About 221,327 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Rev $408.7M; 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 44.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 166,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 205,220 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, down from 372,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.79% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 313,126 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) or 18,805 shares. Cortina Asset Limited Com stated it has 300,303 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.2% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). 1,000 are owned by Financial Mngmt Pro. Perceptive Advisors Limited, New York-based fund reported 31,521 shares. Eam Limited Liability reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Dorsey Wright holds 0% or 578 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd accumulated 51,765 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 6,903 shares. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University accumulated 12,500 shares. Moreover, Dsam (London) has 0.03% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Citigroup Inc holds 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) or 7,493 shares. Bogle Inv Ltd Partnership De accumulated 195,835 shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackline Inc by 41,247 shares to 131,226 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.67 million activity. Anderson Bonnie H sold $145,364 worth of stock or 8,000 shares.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) by 20,404 shares to 28,455 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 10,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 9,770 shares. Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Citigroup has invested 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 404,765 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 379,014 shares. Qs Lc invested in 1,695 shares. Westpac Bk owns 9,799 shares. Canandaigua State Bank And Tru Com stated it has 0.05% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 35,374 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP stated it has 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 16 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl has 0% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Numerixs Invest Tech Inc stated it has 41,900 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.04 million for 37.56 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.