Horizon Investments Has Decreased Its Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Stake; KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COM (KGDEF) SI Decreased By 0.1%

KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COM (OTCMKTS:KGDEF) had a decrease of 0.1% in short interest. KGDEF’s SI was 17.87M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.1% from 17.89 million shares previously. It closed at $1.21 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) stake by 83.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc analyzed 18,434 shares as Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV)'s stock rose 2.47%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 3,713 shares with $555,000 value, down from 22,147 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc Com now has $38.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $146.28. About 1.91 million shares traded or 54.95% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, makes, markets, and sells enterprise management software products. The company has market cap of $3.59 billion. The firm operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Others divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The ERP Business segment is involved in the sale and implementation of enterprise management software; provision of other related services; sale of hardware related services to enterprise management software arrangements; and sale of middleware software.

Horizon Investments Llc increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F A (VEU) stake by 27,682 shares to 103,908 valued at $5.30M in 2019Q2. It also upped F5 Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFIV) stake by 2,230 shares and now owns 3,610 shares. Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:FLT) was raised too.