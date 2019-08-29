Horizon Investments Has Cut Its Western Digital Com (WDC) Position; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV)

Among 2 analysts covering Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Inovalon Holdings has $2200 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20’s average target is 22.62% above currents $16.31 stock price. Inovalon Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 26 report. See Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) latest ratings:

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Western Digital Corp Com (WDC) stake by 85.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc sold 32,987 shares as Western Digital Corp Com (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 5,808 shares with $279,000 value, down from 38,795 last quarter. Western Digital Corp Com now has $16.33B valuation. The stock increased 3.20% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 2.06M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!

The stock increased 1.05% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 106,228 shares traded. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) has risen 48.51% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical INOV News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-INOVALON TO ACQUIRE ABILITY NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS INC – DEAL UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY INOVALON AND ABILITY BOARDS; 08/05/2018 – Inovalon Holdings Backs 2018 Adj Ebitda $163M-$174M; 07/03/2018 – Inovalon Holdings Expects Deal to Be Accretive to 2018 Adj EPS; 07/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS INC INOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – INOVALON SEES ABILITY PURCHASE ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Inovalon Holdings Had Seen 2018 EPS 9c-11c; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS – ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE TO PROVIDE DATA, ANALYTICS, AND TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS WITHIN POST-ACUTE CARE SERVICES MARKET; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INOVALON HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.36 TO $0.42; 08/05/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE OF $0.32 TO $0.38

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume to value models throughout the healthcare industry. The company has market cap of $2.52 billion. The firm through, large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. It currently has negative earnings. It serves health plans and well-known provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies.

