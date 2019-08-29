Horizon Investments Has Cut Its Lam Research Com (LRCX) Holding by $1.99 Million; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Bandera Partners Decreased Position by $639,100

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 73,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $525.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $184.34. About 4.13M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – After the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook has suspended around 200 apps in the first stage of its review into apps that had access to large quantities of user data; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook seeks multilingual staff for a new center monitoring harmful content – El Pais; 18/04/2018 – EU Digital Chief Holds ‘Constructive’ Talks With Facebook Over Data Policies; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BANNED SITES THAT PRODUCED FAKE NEWS FROM ADVERTISING – ZUCKERBERG; 10/04/2018 – Anecdotally, a lot of people are noticing that Facebook seems to be almost psychic in its ability to target relevant ads; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is enacting six main initiatives to prevent companies from having access to users’ personal data without authorization; 05/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Facebook’s Building 8 team explored data-sharing with top hospitals for an ambitious research project,; 04/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…; 20/03/2018 – Facebook wants more video creators to compete with YouTube, so it’s rolling out a subscription feature:; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has saved a virtual trove of Android users’ personal call data that extends back years:

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (LRCX) by 89.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 11,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1,331 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238,000, down from 12,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.03. About 415,200 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 6,003 shares to 20,048 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 1,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsr, a California-based fund reported 1,595 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1.09M shares. Platinum Invest Mngmt Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 11,069 shares. Renaissance Llc invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 166,076 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd. Alphamark Advsr Ltd holds 400 shares. Srb invested 0.07% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.47% or 338,600 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank owns 99,997 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% or 153,775 shares. Cutter Brokerage Incorporated owns 4,716 shares. Hl Llc stated it has 27,290 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Oak Associates Limited Oh owns 7,205 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd owns 253 shares. 27,490 were accumulated by Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Co.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.76 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57,895 were reported by Cleararc Capital. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chicago Equity Limited Company invested in 109,597 shares. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Lc has 17,240 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability New York has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3G Ptnrs Lp invested in 58,060 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Washington Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 500 shares. Ally Financial holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 80,000 shares. Harvey Cap Mgmt invested in 0.72% or 9,000 shares. 560,431 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Gsa Cap Llp owns 1,498 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Finemark Commercial Bank And Trust has 9,177 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Iowa Bankshares has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).