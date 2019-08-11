Horizon Investments Has Cut Its Citigroup Com New (C) Position; Paylocity Holding Has 1.66 Sentiment

Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 113 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 68 reduced and sold equity positions in Paylocity Holding Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 30.24 million shares, up from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Paylocity Holding Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 58 Increased: 59 New Position: 54.

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Citigroup Inc Com New (C) stake by 75.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc sold 27,040 shares as Citigroup Inc Com New (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 8,704 shares with $538,000 value, down from 35,744 last quarter. Citigroup Inc Com New now has $149.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.60 million shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 16/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman’s top pick is Citigroup; 27/04/2018 – Citi Community Development and Grounded Solutions Network Announce the Creation of the National Community Land Trust; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 01/05/2018 – Citigroup CEO at the Milken Conference: ‘The World Is OK’ — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT; 25/05/2018 – U.K. LONG-TERM CPI EXPECTATIONS RISE TO 3.2%: CITIGROUP; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners- NYT; 14/03/2018 – C: Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital Corp holds 0.16% or 669,696 shares in its portfolio. 2,208 were accumulated by Peoples Services. Alpha Cubed Invs has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10,079 shares. Hexavest holds 0.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 684,390 shares. Teewinot Advisers Limited Company holds 5.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 266,992 shares. Private Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 223,436 shares. Sageworth Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 8,682 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 1,869 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 3.75 million shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insur Communication has invested 0.62% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sandhill Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,368 shares. Bbr Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 45,606 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co owns 2.92M shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Horizon Investments Llc increased Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) stake by 4,267 shares to 22,348 valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) stake by 2,349 shares and now owns 3,957 shares. Spy190418p276.00 (Put) (SPY) was raised too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock or 5,420 shares. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paylocity (PCTY) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Paylocity Holding’s (NASDAQ:PCTY) Wonderful 420% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Shaker Investments Llc Oh holds 3.43% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation for 55,533 shares. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma owns 524,593 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc has 2.12% invested in the company for 668,495 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 1.95% in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 176,375 shares.