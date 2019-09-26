Horizon Investments Has Cut Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) Holding; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Lifted Home Depot (HD) Position

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) stake by 89.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc sold 23,471 shares as Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC)’s stock declined 3.32%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 2,689 shares with $279,000 value, down from 26,160 last quarter. Genuine Parts Co Com now has $14.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $97.46. About 488,720 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 9.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp acquired 61,550 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 728,375 shares with $151.48 million value, up from 666,825 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $251.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $229.95. About 3.58M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) stake by 45,393 shares to 2.22M valued at $38.75 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) stake by 158,475 shares and now owns 3.13 million shares. First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo LP invested in 0.09% or 81,687 shares. Lodestar Counsel Lc Il has 9,188 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Limited Liability Co holds 108,358 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited holds 7,622 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Advsr accumulated 199 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 13,167 shares. Liberty Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 2.48% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv stated it has 5,187 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Lc accumulated 61,200 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 0.25% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1.99 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management reported 185,642 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited owns 266,984 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. The California-based Oakmont Corp has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fruth Investment Mgmt reported 8,248 shares. Beech Hill Inc holds 3,341 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $232.13’s average target is 0.95% above currents $229.95 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. UBS has “Buy” rating and $24000 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26900 target in Friday, September 13 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23000 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22.

Horizon Investments Llc increased Moodys Corp Com (NYSE:MCO) stake by 1,954 shares to 3,066 valued at $599,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Dentsply Sirona Inc Com stake by 6,524 shares and now owns 12,522 shares. Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS) was raised too.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74M for 16.57 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 742,693 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc owns 182,956 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Provise Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 0.35% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Iat Reinsurance Limited reported 0.31% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Mount Lucas Limited Partnership holds 19,372 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 16,710 shares. Moreover, Cacti Asset Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Tarbox Family Office reported 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Central National Bank And Trust Commerce reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Tiemann Invest Advsrs holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2,850 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 10,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dean Investment Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.4% or 27,079 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments reported 55,902 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,234 shares.