Horizon Investments Decreased Loews Com (L) Holding; S&T Bank Has Upped American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) Holding

S&T Bank increased American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) stake by 5.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. S&T Bank acquired 32,836 shares as American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL)’s stock declined 15.42%. The S&T Bank holds 639,908 shares with $8.17 million value, up from 607,072 last quarter. American Axle & Mfg Holdings now has $897.56M valuation. The stock decreased 3.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 2.55M shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Loews Corp Com (L) stake by 91.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc sold 55,584 shares as Loews Corp Com (L)’s stock rose 6.44%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 5,148 shares with $281,000 value, down from 60,732 last quarter. Loews Corp Com now has $15.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 260,814 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1,201 shares. Holderness Commerce holds 0.12% or 4,680 shares in its portfolio. 474,514 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Millennium Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 502,289 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 192,204 shares. Hm Payson & owns 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 5,400 shares. 17,440 were accumulated by Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Company reported 3,807 shares. Heritage holds 4,528 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 348,455 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan owns 239,305 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 53,549 shares in its portfolio. Boyar Asset Mngmt holds 3,714 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.03% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 1,404 are owned by Captrust Advsrs.

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $184.45M for 20.88 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Horizon Investments Llc increased Ssga Active Etf Tr Spdr Tr Tac stake by 52,376 shares to 1.52M valued at $74.53 million in 2019Q2. It also upped News Corp New Cl B (NASDAQ:NWS) stake by 27,629 shares and now owns 76,888 shares. Iwm190719c161.00 (Call) (IWM) was raised too.