Horizon Investments Decreased Its American Wtr Wks Co New Co (AWK) Stake by $400,979; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder St Germain D J Co Cut Its Position as Stock Price Rose

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 7,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 191,937 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 199,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 10.55 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co (AWK) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 3,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 13,923 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 17,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $128.75. About 1.06 million shares traded or 16.39% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 25/05/2018 – American Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS 7.0C, EST. 55.5C; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) by 4,267 shares to 22,348 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 4,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Sponsored (NYSE:GSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 240,845 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Agf Invs reported 31,771 shares stake. Zeke Capital Ltd Llc reported 3,866 shares. Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Inc Tx owns 12,525 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 0.02% or 2,059 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Ltd accumulated 173,732 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 131,014 are owned by Howland Mngmt Lc. Bluestein R H And Co owns 21,220 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc reported 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Crow Point Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 3.53% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Advisory Net Limited Liability Corp reported 14,028 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Adage Group Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 220,041 shares. Synovus Financial Corp reported 1,275 shares.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04 million for 24.95 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Investments Limited has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fosun reported 14,655 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 22.84M shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Culbertson A N And Inc holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 99,872 shares. Pittenger & Anderson reported 74,134 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 241,300 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.21% stake. Brandes Prtn Lp owns 182,631 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 40,612 shares. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,167 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Management Inc accumulated 12,555 shares. Boltwood Mngmt holds 1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 28,476 shares. 29,780 were reported by Telemus Capital Limited Liability. Moreover, Parthenon Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Blue Capital reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

