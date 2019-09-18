Horizon Investments Continues to Hold Position in Affiliated Managers Group In C (AMG); B2gold (BTG) Holder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Lifted Its Position by $4.22 Million

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 3.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In C (AMG) by 106.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 3,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 7,086 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $653,000, up from 3,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 705,789 shares traded or 32.78% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Net $153M; 29/05/2018 – AMG Doesn’t Expect Industrial Action to Have Material Impact on Commissioning of AMG Mineracao’s First Lithium Concentrate Processing Plant; 20/04/2018 – DJ Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMG); 19/03/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds Shinsei Bank; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Healey Has Been Diagnosed With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis; 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RE-APPOINTMENT CEO HEINZ SCHIMMELBUSCH

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 120,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 170,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa reported 9,773 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Scotia Capital holds 0.04% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 34,897 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 654 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory Lp accumulated 847 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advisors invested in 0.51% or 43,819 shares. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Llc invested in 0.31% or 34,700 shares. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 283,213 shares. Hartwell J M Lp has 0.45% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Davy Asset Mgmt invested in 0.2% or 6,785 shares. Fincl Counselors has 26,570 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Gru Llc accumulated 4,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Principal Finance Grp Incorporated stated it has 82,020 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 42,311 were reported by Citigroup. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co stated it has 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

