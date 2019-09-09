Horizon Investments Boosted Visa Com Cl A (V) Position by $746,015; Winslow Evans & Crocker Cut Position in Abbvie (ABBV) as Market Valuation Declined

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 152.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 7,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 3,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $180. About 5.15M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 3,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 43,962 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, down from 47,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 6.34M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,280 shares to 90,714 shares, valued at $10.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.28 billion for 7.27 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 24,253 shares to 2,162 shares, valued at $204,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.