Horizon Investments Boosted Suncor Energy New Com (SU) Holding by $1.32 Million as Market Value Declined; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Maintains Holding in Amerigas Partners LP (APU)

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New Com (SU) by 111.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 41,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,087 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 36,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 2.12 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 407.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 12,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.44. About 219,939 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr Spdr Tr Tac by 269,218 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $70.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc Com New (NYSE:MSI) by 15,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,555 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 6,372 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 4,779 shares. Moreover, Family Cap Tru has 0.05% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 3,800 shares. Regions Corporation owns 6,058 shares. Wilen Inv Mgmt Corp owns 18,193 shares. Edgemoor Investment Incorporated reported 66,115 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 10,160 shares. Leavell Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 6,500 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Tower Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) has 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 1,398 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 200 shares. California-based Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 640 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.04% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 33,000 shares.