Horizon Investment Services Upped Tech Data (TECD) Stake By $305,240; Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Has 1.5 Sentiment

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased Tech Data Corp (TECD) stake by 45.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Horizon Investment Services Llc acquired 2,935 shares as Tech Data Corp (TECD)’s stock declined 4.19%. The Horizon Investment Services Llc holds 9,450 shares with $988,000 value, up from 6,515 last quarter. Tech Data Corp now has $3.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 126,603 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 24 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 16 reduced and sold equity positions in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database reported: 5.00 million shares, down from 5.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 17 New Position: 7.

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 46,999 shares traded. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $607.41 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It has a 13.79 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund declares $0.0898 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOI For Steady Monthly Income – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF: Mid-Year Performance Review – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EOI Vs. EOS: Not Much Difference Between These CEFs – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “This Monthly-Pay Covered Call Closed-End Fund Offers A 7.68% Distribution Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2017.

Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund for 63,838 shares. Brick & Kyle Associates owns 17,975 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.13% invested in the company for 485,842 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 327,021 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial reported 4,613 shares. Ftb holds 0% or 37 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Ameritas Inv Prns owns 13,689 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 3,370 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Dupont Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Horrell Mgmt Inc, Arkansas-based fund reported 22,000 shares. Btim reported 312,425 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 31,659 shares. 172,656 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Kbc Grp Nv reported 31,326 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 80,979 shares. Financial Architects has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Malaga Cove stated it has 17,756 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.62% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 28,454 shares.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TECD Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tech Data (TECD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tech Data (TECD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tech Data (TECD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Tech Data Continue to Surge Higher? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.