Horizon Investment Services Upped Its Gray Television (GTN) Holding by $337,575 as Share Price Declined; As Novartis Ag (NVS) Shares Rose, First Manhattan Company Has Increased Stake by $1.08 Million

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 11,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 80,175 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, up from 68,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.71. About 1.19M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 05/04/2018 – GERMAN GBA SEES SIGNIFICANT ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S RYDAPT; 03/05/2018 – FDA’s back-to-back punches against biosims from Celltrion, Novartis leave Roche’s big Rituxan franchise untouched; 15/05/2018 – Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan faces a heap of burning questions – but so far offers no public answers $NVS; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 1.1B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Shire rejects latest Takeda offer; Greek parliament ends Novartis bribery probe; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 391,674 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,870 shares to 33,690 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. On Tuesday, August 13 HOWELL HILTON H JR bought $20,137 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 1,300 shares. ROBINSON HARRIETT J also bought $111,525 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM) by 290,619 shares to 13.77 million shares, valued at $642.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 113,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,227 shares, and cut its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).