Horizon Investment Services Upped Its Ciena (CIEN) Holding by $522,773; Sjw Group (SJW) Holder Water Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 14,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 46,119 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 31,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 4.15M shares traded or 53.14% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% . The hedge fund held 52,512 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 60,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $67.38. About 106,668 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 2.51% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 02/05/2018 – SJW Group: See Additional Benefits for Employees and Don’t Foresee Job Losses as It Relates to Merger of Equals With Connecticut Water; 30/04/2018 – SJW Group Shareholders Will Own 60% of the Combined Co at Close; 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water Service, SJW Boards Have Unanimously Approved Definitive Agreement to Combine Through Merger of Equals; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – CONNECTICUT WATER’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS “CAREFULLY’ REVIEWED EVERSOURCE’S UNSOLICITED ACQUISITION PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – ERIC THORNBURG WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF NEWLY-MERGED COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – NEW COMPANY EXPECTS TO PURSUE A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $100 MLN; 31/05/2018 – CTWS REPORTS AMENDMENT TO MERGER PACT WITH SJW GROUP; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 25/04/2018 – SJW Group 1Q EPS 6c

More notable recent SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SJW Corp (SJW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SJW Group Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” published on November 26, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – March 18, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SJW Group lower on pricing equity offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold SJW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.81 million shares or 5.34% more from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Mgmt has 175,319 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Inc has 25,949 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teton Advsr holds 0.55% or 89,304 shares. Mariner, Kansas-based fund reported 56,077 shares. The Kansas-based Nuance Ltd Llc has invested 2.99% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 42,625 shares. Spark Invest Management Ltd Liability Company holds 34,700 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,320 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 19,441 shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc Ny stated it has 25,083 shares. Aqr Cap Lc reported 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 20,447 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,959 are owned by Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated. Sei Invs invested in 7,743 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 26.85% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.08 per share. SJW’s profit will be $22.52M for 21.32 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.21% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ciena to Webcast Financial Community Event – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ciena Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,870 shares to 33,690 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.