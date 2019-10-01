Horizon Investment Services Upped Cdw (CDW) Stake by $1.69 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Walmart (WMT) Stock Price Rose, Cognios Capital Lowered Its Position by $1.36 Million

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 106.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 15,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 29,540 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, up from 14,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $123.24. About 1.03 million shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 12,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 38,394 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, down from 50,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $118.68. About 3.16M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 23/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Walmex expected to see 1st-qtr profit rise 11.5 pct; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Walmart’s Flipkart Deal Clearly an Investment for the Future; 02/04/2018 – WALMART AIMS TO DOUBLE SAM’S CLUB STORES IN CHINA BY 2020:DAILY; 26/04/2018 – SPEAK RETAIL GROUP – AGREEMENT WITH WALMART TO DELIVER CUSTOM CLOSED LOOP PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Walmart supports Flipkart’s ambition to transform into publicly-listed, majority-owned subsidiary in; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 06/03/2018 – Target sees margins stabilizing in year ahead as profit disappoints; 06/03/2018 – Target profit misses estimates in holiday quarter, outlook disappoints; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Inc. (WMT) CEO Doug McMillon Hosts 2018 Formal Business and Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript)

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 27.47 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

