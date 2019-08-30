Horizon Investment Services Raised Its Ciena (CIEN) Stake; As Dominion Res Va New Com (D) Stock Declined, Holder Orrstown Financial Services Has Decreased Its Stake

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (D) by 76.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 7,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2,449 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188,000, down from 10,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $77.58. About 582,209 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 14,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 46,119 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 31,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 336,062 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network

