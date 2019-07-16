Horizon Investment Services Position in Trinet Group (TNET) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose; Store Cap (STOR) Holder Apg Asset Management Us Has Lowered Stake

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 766,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.05M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.11 million, down from 3.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 1.21 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $71.38. About 151,882 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 27,063 shares to 58,149 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.76 per share. TNET’s profit will be $39.20M for 31.87 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.63% negative EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 825,000 shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $92.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 1.91M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

