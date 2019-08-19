Horizon Investment Services Position in Gray Television (GTN) Has Upped as Stock Declined; Comcast (CMCSA) Shareholder First Financial Upped Stake by $724,074

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 999,803 shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 14.58 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer for some of Fox’s assets – including $2.5 billion in break-up fees if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of Indirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBCUniversal Adjusted Ebitda $2.285B; 09/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Michael Cohen Used #Trump Organization Email in #StormyDaniels ArrangementsMore via @S_Fitzpatrick &; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 30/04/2018 – Ken Dilanian: NBC News Exclusive: Kelly says Trump is an idiot, mocks his policy ignorance; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net $3.12B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,870 shares to 33,690 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. $26,568 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was bought by Howell Robin Robinson. ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought $111,525 worth of stock or 7,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.