Horizon Investment Services Lowered Its Holding in Trinet Group (TNET) by $454,300 as Shares Rose; Ringcentral (RNG) Market Value Rose While Scge Management LP Has Increased Stake by $26.77 Million

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.13. About 172,511 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 125.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 250,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 449,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.40 million, up from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $141.13. About 451,076 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 27,063 shares to 58,149 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $48.26 million for 24.32 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

