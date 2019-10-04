Horizon Investment Services Lifted Its Stake in Tech Data (TECD) by $305,240; Southport Management Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) Cut by $380.35 Million as Valuation Declined

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $988,000, up from 6,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $103.59. About 155,707 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06B, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.02M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM WILL DELAY ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM PLANS EXIT FROM SERVER CHIPS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on Jan 29, 2018; 28/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: South Korea’s Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: The White House blocks Broadcom purchase of Qualcomm

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $147.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,990 shares to 30,438 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 53,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,542 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.