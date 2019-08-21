Horizon Investment Services Lifted Its Position in Ciena (CIEN) by $522,773; Centerbridge Partners LP Has Boosted Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Position by $24.23 Million; Valuation Rose

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50M, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $77.42. About 188,282 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 14,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 46,119 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 31,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 508,599 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M

More recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy Reconnects With Mattress Firm, Expands Big Lots Agreement – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $728.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 2.03 million shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $33.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Focus Finl Partners Inc by 608,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vulcan Value Partners Lc holds 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 920 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 12,005 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 9,261 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 42,200 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 10,999 are held by Amalgamated State Bank. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 16,400 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd reported 10,165 shares stake. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 89,300 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Federated Inc Pa stated it has 14,572 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Moreover, Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 200,654 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cipher L P, New York-based fund reported 42,424 shares. Gam Ag holds 14,901 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 12,811 are owned by Tudor Corporation Et Al. Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 23,200 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Metropolitan Life Ny reported 30,660 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.02% or 25,339 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 8,000 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc accumulated 107,428 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,445 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 0.07% or 19,369 shares in its portfolio.