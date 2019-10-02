Horizon Investment Services Lifted Its Cdw (CDW) Holding by $1.69 Million; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Increased Ppl (PPL) Stake

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 11,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 230,556 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.15 million, up from 219,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 156,027 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 106.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 15,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 29,540 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, up from 14,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $120.31. About 49,645 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,531 shares to 571,373 shares, valued at $63.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 47,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,960 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $147.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 1,888 shares to 6,881 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,738 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).