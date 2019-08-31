Horizon Investment Services Increases Position in Gray Television (GTN); As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Summit Securities Group Has Upped by $1.00 Million Its Holding

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 201.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 5,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,900 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 2,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 30/04/2018 – Apple Results to Show IPhone X Problem and Cook’s Plan to Fix It; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 745,127 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (Call) (NYSE:ETE) by 214,777 shares to 500 shares, valued at $769,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (Call) (AMJ) by 464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (Put) (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hanson Doremus Invest Management reported 9,807 shares. Driehaus Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stonebridge Cap Management owns 51,235 shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio. Alexandria Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 72,441 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Broderick Brian C reported 48,037 shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 3,783 shares. Basswood Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora reported 3.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 12,000 are held by Robecosam Ag. M&T Financial Bank invested 1.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jmg Financial Group Limited reported 1,263 shares stake. 917,519 were accumulated by Scotia Cap. Flow Traders Us Ltd has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,548 shares. 457,483 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Co.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The $6 Billion Record Fine Is Likely, But I’m Buying More Apple Shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple loses ground to Samsung in Europe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,870 shares to 33,690 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 285,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 41,614 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 0% or 147 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 149 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt Inc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 530,476 shares. Morgan Stanley has 187,545 shares. Texas-based Smith Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Css Limited Liability Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Swiss Bancorporation reported 149,500 shares stake. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 556,842 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Schroder Inv Management Group accumulated 0% or 74,300 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 16,073 shares stake.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. The insider ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought $111,525. HOWELL HILTON H JR bought 1,300 shares worth $20,137.