Horizon Investment Services Increased Stake in Tech Data (TECD); Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Raised Stake in Heico New (HEI.A) as Shares Were Volatile

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 357.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 18,067 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 23,123 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, up from 5,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $99.41. About 235,648 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $988,000, up from 6,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 269,524 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.2% stake. Foundry Lc accumulated 109,511 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 868 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 7,457 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Gp Llp has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,796 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Jefferies Grp Lc has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 9,300 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). The North Carolina-based Bragg Advisors has invested 0.67% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Prudential Financial holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 715,754 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 35,841 shares.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $147.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,912 shares to 8,738 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 53,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,542 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 94,248 shares to 92,728 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 51,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,645 shares, and cut its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS).

