Horizon Investment Services Increased Its Holding in Tech Data (TECD) by $305,240; As M & T Bank Corp. (MTB) Market Value Declined, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Lifted Its Position by $2.68 Million

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $988,000, up from 6,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $103.1. About 179,189 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in M & T Bank Corp. (MTB) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 15,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 105,323 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.91M, up from 89,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in M & T Bank Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $158.19. About 335,630 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 22/03/2018 – INDIA SUBRAMANIAN SEES OIL PRICES TO REMAIN AT $55-$60/BBL M/T; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – NET CHARGE-OFFS OF LOANS WERE $41 MLN DURING RECENT QUARTER, VS $43 MLN IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – Former Wilmington Trust executives convicted in U.S. fraud trial; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 17/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: M&T Bank has a new Greater Washington president; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $43 MLN IN INITIAL 2018 QUARTER, COMPARED WITH $55 MLN IN CORRESPONDING 2017 QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.71%; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q EPS $2.23; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank Sets Aside $135 Million for Litigation — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Leads Construction Loan for MCR and MORSE Development’s TWA Hotel at JFK Airport

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $180,188 activity.

More notable recent M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “M&T Bank Facing Accelerating Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$164, Is M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “M&T Bank’s Philadelphia branches will get $9 million in upgrades – Buffalo Business First” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MTB shares while 183 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 107.86 million shares or 0.13% less from 108.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe & Rusling has invested 0.18% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Delphi Mgmt Ma accumulated 7,393 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Tiedemann has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Schroder Inv Grp reported 0.06% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). 504 were accumulated by Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Wealthtrust Axiom Llc accumulated 3,264 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.02% or 31,213 shares. Mariner Ltd Company has 5,791 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 18,304 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 1,400 shares. Moreover, Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 675 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 13,104 shares. Btim Corp invested 0.5% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Qs Lc accumulated 11,912 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 8,881 shares to 354,806 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 615,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 752,035 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $147.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 1,888 shares to 6,881 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,065 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).