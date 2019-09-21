Horizon Investment Services Holds Holding in Cdw (CDW); As Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Stock Value Declined, Signia Capital Management Upped by $1.02 Million Its Stake

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 106.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 15,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 29,540 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, up from 14,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $121.06. About 4.61M shares traded or 254.79% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 59.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 254,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 682,187 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, up from 427,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 300,059 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SAYS IT DOESN’T AGREE W/ EVERY ASPECT OF ESMA’S NEW RULES; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $33M; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Rev $106.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.24% or 122,722 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 19,367 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Whittier Co Of Nevada invested 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Private Na has 2,036 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital holds 0.03% or 7,249 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Sandy Spring Bancorp has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 21,870 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 4,630 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc has 168 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.51 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Street reported 3.36 million shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 362 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company reported 20,000 shares.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $147.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,912 shares to 8,738 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 53,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,542 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 1.86% less from 20.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability owns 17,919 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Intl Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 12,127 shares. 32,500 were reported by Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Lc. Ameritas Investment Prns invested in 0% or 3,144 shares. 282,308 were reported by Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co accumulated 647,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Csat Advisory LP invested 0.12% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 5,337 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 5,238 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 1.28M shares.