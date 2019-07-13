Horizon Investment Services Holding in Trinet Group (TNET) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Position in Equinix (EQIX) by $54.80 Million

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.42. About 187,099 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 120,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 459,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.10M, down from 580,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $518.01. About 255,851 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 82,955 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $278.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 17,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $6.89 million activity. Shares for $1.06 million were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D on Tuesday, January 15. 3,551 shares were sold by Schwartz Eric, worth $1.35M. $366,798 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares were sold by Campbell Michael Earl. 5,648 shares valued at $2.15 million were sold by Meyers Charles J on Tuesday, January 15. The insider VAN CAMP PETER sold 1,257 shares worth $478,833.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Rothschild Investment Corporation Il invested in 703 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tcw holds 1.5% or 346,190 shares. Moreover, Ems Cap Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 530 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 58,059 shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 240 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). New York-based Marlowe Prtn LP has invested 8.37% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Glenmede Trust Communications Na has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Motco reported 501 shares stake. Coastline has 450 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And accumulated 3,729 shares. Smithfield Tru Co has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Campbell And Adviser Limited accumulated 0.21% or 930 shares. Skytop Cap Mngmt Ltd has 23,000 shares for 9.75% of their portfolio.

