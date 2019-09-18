Horizon Investment Services Holding In Tech Data (TECD) Was Increased; Apple (AAPL) Holder Wills Financial Group Has Cut Its Position by $580,559 as Share Price Rose

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 2,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,593 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.25M, down from 34,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $221.88. About 2.21 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for a $1 billion data center in Ireland; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $988,000, up from 6,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $102.76. About 14,366 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD)

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forte Limited Liability Adv holds 5.38% or 85,248 shares. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 267,639 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 5.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 2.46% or 28,603 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Dept holds 6.21% or 75,521 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,828 shares. Fil holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.99 million shares. Becker Capital Mngmt has 2.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.54% or 27,637 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Consolidated Inv Grp Ltd Co holds 36,757 shares. 77,233 were accumulated by Nbt Bancorporation N A New York. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 133,776 shares. Gemmer Asset Management owns 13,654 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 2.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $147.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 1,888 shares to 6,881 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,065 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).