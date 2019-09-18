Horizon Investment Services Holding In Cdw (CDW) Was Raised; As Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (DSGX) Valuation Declined, Herald Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed by $781,200 Its Stake

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 106.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 15,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 29,540 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, up from 14,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.44B market cap company. The stock increased 5.91% or $6.72 during the last trading session, reaching $120.52. About 3.26 million shares traded or 312.73% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (DSGX) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 21,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 456,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.86M, down from 478,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 14,012 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M

