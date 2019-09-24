Horizon Investment Services Has Trimmed Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $404,768; Market Value Rose; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Holder Capital Impact Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $7.45 Million

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 56,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, down from 68,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 226,018 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,738 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 6.12M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Associated Banc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 161,329 shares. Private Asset Management Incorporated reported 2.04% stake. Picton Mahoney Asset has 191,415 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And Communication reported 1.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gladius Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 184,259 shares. Drexel Morgan And has 1.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bristol John W & Incorporated owns 3,670 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 131.10 million shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 66,630 shares. Beacon Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 154 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt reported 62,004 shares stake. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa holds 112,158 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Benin Mngmt holds 19,399 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Town & Country Bank & Com Dba First Bankers Com holds 9,138 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.66 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23M and $272.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 18,828 shares to 38,678 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 11,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc.

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.97 earnings per share, down 11.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. After $-0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.72% negative EPS growth.

