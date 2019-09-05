Horizon Investment Services Has Raised Stake in Gray Television (GTN) by $337,575 as Stock Value Declined; Equinix (EQIX) Stock Rose While Consolidated Investment Group Boosted Its Position

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $7.42 during the last trading session, reaching $558.49. About 416,306 shares traded or 13.17% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 922,496 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Envestnet Asset Management Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 30,171 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 161,333 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Vident Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 148,796 shares. Raymond James Assoc invested in 0% or 39,274 shares. Secor Advsr LP has 27,667 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.07% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp accumulated 16,770 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 122,352 shares. Bowling Ltd Liability Com reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 9,952 are held by Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd. Css Ltd Liability Company Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 11,000 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 93,907 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co stated it has 10,308 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. Howell Robin Robinson bought $20,137 worth of stock. 1,300 shares valued at $20,137 were bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR on Tuesday, August 13.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,870 shares to 33,690 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10,000 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,500 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).