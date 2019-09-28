Horizon Investment Services Has Raised Its Tech Data (TECD) Position by $305,240; Share Value Declined; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stock Rose While Kennedy Capital Management Has Cut by $3.79 Million Its Position

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 22,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 155,921 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.23 million, down from 178,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.64. About 412,483 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $988,000, up from 6,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $103.1. About 179,189 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanseatic Mngmt Ser reported 0.65% stake. Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 241,550 shares. Voloridge Inv Llc invested in 0.03% or 6,791 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. Aristotle Boston Ltd holds 1.87% or 229,533 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fin Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,271 shares. De Burlo Gru invested in 3.02% or 91,800 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 11,777 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Boston Advisors has 0.14% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 15,290 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Icon Advisers Incorporated reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Aqr Lc reported 59,969 shares. 9,516 are owned by Eagle Boston Mngmt. State Street reported 0.01% stake. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.1% or 2.11 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.28M for 13.11 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Materials Inc Class A by 56,554 shares to 776,420 shares, valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI) by 19,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 53,979 are held by Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation. Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 0% or 6,287 shares. Pnc Serv Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 38,477 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.06% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0.07% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny accumulated 0.04% or 21,165 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,450 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Company invested in 641,639 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 32,331 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,840 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 51,147 shares. Fincl Architects accumulated 123 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Llc has 0.07% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).