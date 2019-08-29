Horizon Investment Services Has Raised Gray Television (GTN) Stake by $337,575; Share Price Declined; As Hca Healthcare (Put) (HCA) Shares Rose, Nantahala Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 125,116 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (Put) (HCA) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.11M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $120.48. About 234,944 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Euclidean Technologies Limited holds 1.88% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 15,581 shares. Glenview Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 4.24 million shares or 4.94% of all its holdings. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc owns 164,798 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 4.73 million shares. Comml Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Numerixs Technology has invested 0.26% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). British Columbia Inv Management owns 75,719 shares. 25 are held by First Interstate Natl Bank. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.27% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,482 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Mgmt Company holds 0.35% or 31,564 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 200 shares. One Trading Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,094 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 380 shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 0.13% or 919,122 shares.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 2.95 million shares to 4.50M shares, valued at $688.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniqure Nv (Call) (NASDAQ:QURE) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:EXAS).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Digital Reasoning CEO takes same role at publicly traded company – Nashville Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Health care real estate company buys $15M OP building – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gray Renews All Fox Affiliation Agreements NYSE:GTN – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gray Sets Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GRAY SETS DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 134,063 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 7,005 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Rhumbline Advisers reported 116,114 shares. Raymond James Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 62,671 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 122,352 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 80,400 shares stake. Legal General Gp Public Limited Company holds 0% or 14,909 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm holds 0% or 451,585 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 36,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Bowling Port Ltd Liability Corporation reported 94,510 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated owns 5.91 million shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 2.07 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.