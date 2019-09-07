Horizon Investment Services Has Lowered Trinet Group (TNET) Holding by $454,300; As Cbiz (CBZ) Stock Price Rose, Holder First Manhattan Company Cut by $5.04 Million Its Position

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Cbiz Inc (CBZ) by 17.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 251,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Cbiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.02. About 121,964 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 6.23% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 26/04/2018 – CBIZ – IN 2018, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ACT,EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH WITHIN RANGE OF 20% TO 24% OVER ADJUSTED $0.87 REPORTED FOR 2017; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC SAYS ON APRIL 3, ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 28, 2014 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 CBIZ at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Rev $266.1M; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires lnR Advisory Services, LLC; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires InR Advisory Services, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – COMPANY EXPECTS GROWTH IN TOTAL REVENUE WITHIN A RANGE OF 5% TO 8% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.42. About 315,373 shares traded or 3.76% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold CBZ shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 47.41 million shares or 0.52% less from 47.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 75,184 shares. 272,306 are held by Bridgeway. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Alpha Windward Limited Liability owns 22,500 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 2,346 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 10,615 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 415,889 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group reported 2.59 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Group holds 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 32,909 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.04% or 4.54 million shares. Bessemer Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 18,328 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Indexiq Llc invested in 78,173 shares. Acadian Asset Management holds 0.01% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) or 131,725 shares.

Analysts await CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CBZ’s profit will be $13.21M for 23.02 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by CBIZ, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Tr Gold (GLD) by 3,445 shares to 22,904 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 16,075 shares to 33,515 shares, valued at $716,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 7.94% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $47.55M for 23.68 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.