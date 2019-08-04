Horizon Investment Services Has Lowered Its Trinet Group (TNET) Holding by $454,300 as Market Valuation Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Logan Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 289,794 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 36.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 6,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,814 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, down from 18,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011; 27/04/2018 – Better battery packaging on planes overlooks other safety concerns – airlines; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 27/04/2018 – Airbus keeps plane pricing secrets just a little longer; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video)

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock or 26,557 shares. $7.83 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 71,006 shares to 340,002 shares, valued at $18.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 23,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Boeing’s 737 Planes Might Not Fly Until 2020: Report – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Boeingâ€™s 6-Month Deliveries Plunge by More Than a Third – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital Ltd Co reported 7,747 shares stake. Northeast Fincl Consultants, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,456 shares. Sta Wealth Management has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Omers Administration holds 0.84% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 185,215 shares. Blue Chip Incorporated holds 6,141 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Crestwood Advisors Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated holds 1.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 57,449 shares. Connecticut-based Wright Invsts Serv has invested 2.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Coho Prtnrs Limited owns 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,513 shares. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 80,843 shares. Proffitt & Goodson has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Williams Jones And Assoc, New York-based fund reported 6,088 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

