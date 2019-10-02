Horizon Investment Services Has Lifted Its Cdw (CDW) Stake by $1.69 Million; Stock Rose; Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Share Value Declined While Nwi Management LP Has Lifted Its Position

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 321,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.32M, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 536,830 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 06/03/2018 SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 – PRESENTATION; 11/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAVE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT 2019E AIRCRAFT DELEVERIES EQUATE TO LESS THAN 10 PCT CAPACITY GROWTH IN 2019; 17/05/2018 – VIConsortium: Spirit Airlines’ Inaugural Flight To St. Croix Set For May 24; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 09/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 22/03/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 106.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 15,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 29,540 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, up from 14,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.74. About 428,254 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. The insider Gardner H. McIntyre bought 2,500 shares worth $104,800. Wiggins Rocky had bought 176 shares worth $7,501.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coatue Management Llc reported 8,501 shares. Nwi Lp owns 321,000 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Limited Liability has 0.41% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Hussman Strategic Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 35,519 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 573,255 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Hennessy Advisors holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 324,700 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 176,119 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) accumulated 7,000 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). First Manhattan Co accumulated 0% or 525 shares. 11,867 are owned by Amalgamated National Bank. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 2,287 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Int Gru Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 43,622 shares.

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Ex-CEO steps down from Spirit Airlines’ board of directors – South Florida Business Journal” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Delta’s costs update hangs over airline sector – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Spirit Airlines Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Expanding in La La Land! Spirit Airlines set to serve Hollywood Burbank Airport – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 480,000 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $38.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 990,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70M shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cancom: Uncertain Market Environment Starts To Weigh On The Stock Price – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.295 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “S&P 500’s Newest Member Hits Fresh Highs – Schaeffers Research” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CDW Corporation Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Registered Offering of $600 Million of Senior Notes due 2028 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $147.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,393 shares to 7,302 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 1,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,881 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).