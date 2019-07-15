Horizon Investment Services Has Lifted Gray Television (GTN) Holding; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Share Value Declined While Iridian Asset Management Raised Its Holding

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $17.93. About 906,566 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 361,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.51M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.86M, up from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $54.74. About 3.49 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS LIKELY TO SHIFT DECISIVELY TO VOTE FOR A BEGINNING OF ‘WITHDRAWAL OF ACCOMMODATION’ IN THE NEXT MPC MEETING IN JUNE; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Lc invested in 73,188 shares. Css Ltd Com Il invested in 0.01% or 11,000 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 7,177 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 12,528 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd owns 45,733 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 52,088 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa has 297,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Com has invested 2.53% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Ameriprise Fincl has 41,614 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 389,750 shares. Renaissance Technology holds 0.02% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership reported 5,240 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Cibc World has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 19,241 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0% or 1,826 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gray’s InvestigateTV Receives Two First Place National Headliner Awards – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Gray Television Shares Pop 14% Thursday Morning After Election Cycle Drives Record Quarterly Revenue – Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gray to Ring Closing Bell at NYSE on January 11th – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,701 shares to 137,595 shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James Lowers Marathon Price Target On Macro Headwinds, But Says Oil Refiner Well-Positioned – Benzinga” on April 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum: Buying Makes Sense After Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.