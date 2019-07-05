Horizon Investment Services Has Increased Its Holding in Ciena (CIEN) as Valuation Declined; Alta Capital Management Cut Its Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $1.49 Million as Stock Price Declined

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 14,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,119 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 31,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 1.17 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 79.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 18,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,752 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382,000, down from 23,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 7.82M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Kennedy Capital owns 142,141 shares. 355,908 are held by Sei. Greenleaf Trust reported 9,459 shares. Moreover, Swiss State Bank has 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 259,900 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Cetera Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,269 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). American Century Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.21% or 1.13 million shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus invested in 13,500 shares. Scotia Inc reported 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). The New York-based Catalyst Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Mcf Advsr invested in 0% or 5 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 464,000 shares.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,870 shares to 33,690 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $1.45 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by Rothenstein David M, worth $77,382. The insider MOYLAN JAMES E JR sold 2,000 shares worth $77,369. $91,986 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) was sold by ALEXANDER STEPHEN B. McFeely Scott sold 1,000 shares worth $37,780.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel holds 2.76% or 192,673 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Co has 0.36% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,759 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Schulhoff & accumulated 26,284 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 16,655 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Country Club Com Na invested in 0.05% or 5,625 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc reported 53,858 shares stake. First Finance Corp In owns 0.63% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 10,517 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.29% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Amg National Trust Bancorp reported 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Waverton Invest invested in 11,698 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has 0.77% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.04 million shares. Northstar Invest Ltd invested in 0.18% or 12,199 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.61% or 26,509 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 0.55% stake.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 59,296 shares to 192,994 shares, valued at $48.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 5,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.24 billion for 8.24 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.