Horizon Investment Services Has Increased Its Gray Television (GTN) Stake; Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Rose While Segment Wealth Management Has Raised Its Stake

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 433,815 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 1,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,425 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 13,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 693,133 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 30,767 shares to 18,529 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 968,515 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.07% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 354,291 shares. 97,020 are owned by Brant Point Inv Mgmt Limited. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 536,107 shares or 0.23% of the stock. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lc holds 2.53% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0% or 1.57M shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Llc owns 144,118 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP has 144,346 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adirondack Research And Mngmt Inc owns 150,140 shares. New York-based New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Com New York has invested 3.42% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 6,306 are owned by Macquarie Gp Ltd. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 710 shares. Invesco Limited holds 301,474 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 34,850 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 69,790 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impact Lc owns 0.48% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 6,652 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Blackrock has 0.11% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 13.55M shares. Carroll Financial Associate reported 402 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wisconsin Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.35% stake. Cypress Management Llc (Wy) reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding accumulated 43,957 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Badgley Phelps Bell has 0.61% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 57,842 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Guardian Cap Lp owns 2,000 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Walleye Trading Ltd Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 16,799 shares. 1,858 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited. 13,573 are held by Shell Asset Company. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri has invested 0.24% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).