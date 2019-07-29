Horizon Investment Services Has Cut Trinet Group (TNET) Stake by $454,300 as Share Price Rose; Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by $1.17 Million as Share Price Rose

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.30% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $76.78. About 604,495 shares traded or 101.30% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.60B market cap company. It closed at $210.75 lastly. It is down 4.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $659,176 activity. $354,616 worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares were sold by Heckart Christine.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 6,671 shares. New York-based Van Eck Associate has invested 0.18% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Us Natl Bank De holds 41,492 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). First Finance Corp In owns 0.02% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 130 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Co owns 4,251 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 267,137 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Roanoke Asset Mgmt invested in 12,300 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Stifel Fin Corporation holds 0.04% or 87,746 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 224,637 shares stake. Korea Inv Corp reported 50,300 shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 159 shares. Middleton & Ma invested in 2,080 shares. Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) Limited accumulated 37,354 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $359.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum Volatility (EFAV) by 4,700 shares to 94,430 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 13,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,114 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 14,129 shares to 46,119 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.