Horizon Investment Services Has Boosted Tech Data (TECD) Position; As Cray (CRAY) Valuation Rose, First Washington Has Trimmed Its Position

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 263,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 371 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 264,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. It closed at $34.97 lastly. It is up 44.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $988,000, up from 6,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.47. About 664,050 shares traded or 98.24% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 31,659 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Clark Grp Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 26,940 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp stated it has 86,774 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Holdings Ag invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Sei Co invested in 0.01% or 41,556 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 502,656 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Ledyard Commercial Bank, New Hampshire-based fund reported 3,832 shares. S&T Bank & Trust Pa owns 132,790 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. Jennison has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 16,737 shares. 18,991 are held by Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability. Voya Mgmt Ltd Co has 67,570 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 9,657 shares.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $147.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 53,638 shares to 11,542 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,438 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $202.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 5,000 shares to 26,520 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 27,949 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments Com has invested 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,611 shares or 0% of the stock. The South Dakota-based Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Glazer Capital Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 15,600 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Numerixs Inv owns 700 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 8,703 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 66,927 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Geode Lc stated it has 593,252 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Us Retail Bank De reported 5,966 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.82% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) or 21,930 shares.