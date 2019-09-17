Horizon Investment Services Cut Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Price Rose; Wendell David Associates Lowered Celgene (CELG) Holding by $458,620

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,738 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.98. About 3.34 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 4,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 9,390 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $868,000, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $98.69. About 2.37 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.70-$8.90; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 14/05/2018 – Celgene at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 3; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.48 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Roundview Limited Liability Company has invested 2.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,236 were reported by Mcdaniel Terry And. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.47% or 62,680 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Trust Com owns 46,494 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9 shares. Moreover, Parus (Uk) Ltd has 6.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 98,145 shares. Private Asset Incorporated owns 85,695 shares. J Goldman And LP holds 2.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 256,603 shares. Boyar Asset, a New York-based fund reported 33,401 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Liability has 24,992 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 67,650 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Stack Mgmt reported 3.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baskin stated it has 3.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 5,534 shares. 473,054 are owned by Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.56 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 75,799 were reported by Westpac Bk Corporation. The Missouri-based Financial Counselors has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 198,629 shares. Telemus Lc has 0.08% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated has 9,055 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt reported 18,097 shares. 2.04M are held by Wells Fargo Communication Mn. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 620,746 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 2,035 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Doliver Advisors Lp has invested 0.14% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Umb Bancshares N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,622 shares. 2,912 are held by North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Com reported 28 shares stake. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 2,925 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).