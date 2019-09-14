Horizon Investment Services Cut Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Increases Position in Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,438 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02 million, down from 32,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 17/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 128.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 8,211 shares as the company's stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 14,623 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, up from 6,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 10.94 million shares traded or 22.45% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd has invested 48.82% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 2,824 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Legacy Cap Prtn owns 0.14% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6,325 shares. 15,084 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc. The Indiana-based Inv has invested 0.73% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Perkins Coie accumulated 320 shares. Headinvest Ltd Com reported 0.47% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bb&T Llc holds 610,098 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. M&R Management owns 2,191 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Central Comml Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 2,533 shares. Shell Asset Com accumulated 170,202 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 10,410 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Swedbank has 1.48 million shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E.. Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800 on Monday, August 12. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80 million on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mechanics Natl Bank Department holds 47,443 shares. 77,233 are owned by Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny. Mrj Cap Inc holds 41,338 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd holds 0.15% or 9,132 shares in its portfolio. 8,232 were accumulated by Baxter Bros Inc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Farmers & Merchants Inc holds 1.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 146,328 shares. Orrstown Fincl Svcs reported 3,598 shares. Family Mngmt Corporation holds 3.55% or 45,728 shares in its portfolio. Bainco Investors stated it has 118,081 shares. Capstone Llc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Athena Advsr Lc holds 1.85% or 41,461 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com has 126,106 shares. 4,247 are owned by Sky Invest Gp Lc. Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability Com holds 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 23,003 shares.

