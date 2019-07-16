Horizon Investment Services Boosted Its Position in Gray Television (GTN) by $337,575 as Stock Value Rose; One Capital Management Lowered Its Xilinx (XLNX) Position by $1.57 Million

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $18.07. About 1.26M shares traded or 25.73% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 12,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 34,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $121.66. About 1.41 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog

