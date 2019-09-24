Horizon Global (HZN) Reaches $4.11 Formed H&S; Paloma Partners Management Company Upped By $480,274 Its Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) Stake

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) formed H&S with $3.90 target or 5.00% below today’s $4.11 share price. Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) has $104.07M valuation. The stock increased 4.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 164,288 shares traded or 4.67% up from the average. Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) has declined 9.61% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HZN News: 08/05/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – HORIZON GLOBAL CORP-IN CONNECTION WITH MARK ZEFFIRO’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR OF CO, BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Horizon Global; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON GLOBAL NAMES CARL BIZON INTERIM PRESIDENT & CEO; 26/04/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 12/03/2018 Horizon Global Announces the Appointment of David Roberts and Maximiliane Straub to Its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Global Bd of Directors Appoints Carl Bizon, Current Pres of Horizon Global Americas, Interim Pres and CEO; 12/03/2018 – Horizon Global: David Roberts and Maximiliane Straub Appointed to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Global Board of Directors Appoints Carl Bizon, Current President of Horizon Global Americas, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Paloma Partners Management Company increased Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) stake by 221.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paloma Partners Management Company acquired 11,714 shares as Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Paloma Partners Management Company holds 17,000 shares with $709,000 value, up from 5,286 last quarter. Bp Plc Spons Adr now has $132.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 3.80M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 15/03/2018 – EIB BOARD APPROVES 932 MILLION EUROS IN FINANCING FOR TRANS-ANATOLIAN PIPELINE; 16/04/2018 – BP U.S. LOWER 48 OPERATING COSTS SHOULD REMAIN SAME: LOONEY; 14/03/2018 – Azeri oil fund to boost state transfers in 2018; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut 3% of Upstream Jobs in Effort to Boost Efficiency; 27/03/2018 – Mexico awards all eight blocks in competitive Southeast Basins auction; 01/05/2018 – BP’S LOONEY, OTHER ENERGY EXPERTS SPEAK AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – BP 1Q OIL TRADING WAS `ABOVE AVERAGE,’ CFO GILVARY SAYS; 25/05/2018 – BP Enters Israel With Battery Startup Investment (Correct); 22/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP QUALIFIED AS BID GROUP FOR MEXICO MAR. 27 OIL AUCTION; 26/03/2018 – MYTILINEOS MYTr.AT SAYS METKA EGN SELLS FOUR OPERATIONAL SOLAR PV PLANTS TO LIGHTSOURCE BP

Analysts await Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 1,000.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. HZN’s profit will be $2.28 million for 11.42 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by Horizon Global Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.00% EPS growth.

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased Ishares Silver Trust (Call) (SLV) stake by 207,098 shares to 240,000 valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Halliburton Co (Call) (NYSE:HAL) stake by 98,900 shares and now owns 28,000 shares. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was reduced too.