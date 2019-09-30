Horizon Global (HZN) Reaches $3.82 After 4.00% Up Move; Morgan Stanley (MS) SI Decreased By 9.88%

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had a decrease of 9.88% in short interest. MS’s SI was 11.71M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.88% from 12.99 million shares previously. With 9.53M avg volume, 1 days are for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s short sellers to cover MS’s short positions. The SI to Morgan Stanley’s float is 0.91%. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 5.84 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 27/03/2018 – EU EQUITY STRATEGY: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS EUROPE LOOKING “INCREASINGLY ATTRACTIVE” ON ABSOLUTE VALUATIONS; 26/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY RECOMMENDS SHORT JPY/RUB TO ADD PORTFOLIO RISK; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS SEE MORE OF THE SAME THIS YEAR WITH REGARDS TO BUSINESS PERFORMANCE AS HAS BEEN SEEN IN LAST FEW YEARS – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Hires Weinstein to Oversee $73 Billion Debt Unit; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Morgan Stanley EUR Benchmark 3NC2 FRN 3mE +50-55; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – BUY-BACK WILL BE FUNDED BY COMPANY’S EXISTING CASH RESERVES; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

The stock of Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.80% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 114,115 shares traded. Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) has declined 9.61% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial services and products to firms, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $70.52 billion. The companyÂ’s Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. It has a 9.32 P/E ratio. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, and market-making services in equity securities and fixed income products, including foreign exchange and commodities, as well as prime brokerage services; corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for equities and commodities customers; loans to municipalities; and investments and research services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 1,000.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. HZN’s profit will be $2.28 million for 10.61 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by Horizon Global Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.00% EPS growth.